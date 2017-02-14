BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Petron Engineering Construction Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 18.3 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 946 million rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 17 million rupees; net sales was 1.02 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2ksS08P) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17