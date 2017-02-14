BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 14 Indo Borax and Chemicals Ltd
* Indo borax and chemicals ltd - dec quarter net profit 21 million rupees versus profit6.8 million rupees year ago
* Indo borax and chemicals ltd - dec quarter net sales 171.6 million rupees versus 69 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lLsbSD) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17