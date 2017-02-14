Feb 14 Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy - 3 rigs operating on southeast saskatchewan assets and an additional rig drilling 14 well viking program in West Central Saskatchewan

* Spartan Energy - conditions remain "favourable" in field and anticipate q1 program will be completed as budgeted prior to onset of spring break-up

* Spartan Energy Corp says PDP reserves increased by 303% to 44.3 mmboe in 2016