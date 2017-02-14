BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 14 Nordic Semiconductor ASA:
* Murata Americas has selected Nordic's nrf52832 bluetooth low energy system-on-chip (SOC) for its wireless system module (WSM) bl241-ada-008 module Source text: bit.ly/2lLkLyG
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)