Feb 14 Gevo Inc
* Gevo inc - entered into a letter of intent (loi) with hcs holding gmbh (hcs) to supply isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement
* Gevo inc - expects revenue in range of $2-3 million per year from first phase of deal
* Gevo - in second phase, hcs will agree to purchase approximately 300,000 to 400,000 gallons of isooctane per year under a five-year offtake agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
