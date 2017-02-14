Feb 14 Gevo Inc

* Gevo inc - entered into a letter of intent (loi) with hcs holding gmbh (hcs) to supply isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement

* Gevo inc - expects revenue in range of $2-3 million per year from first phase of deal

* Gevo - in second phase, hcs will agree to purchase approximately 300,000 to 400,000 gallons of isooctane per year under a five-year offtake agreement