BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Esotiq & Henderson SA:
* Sets a new unit, EMG SA, to carry out division of the company
* The company acquires all 1.0 million shares of new unit at issue price 0.1 zloty ($0.0247)per share
* The company announced split plan on Oct. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0491 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: