BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Fenix Outdoor International AG
* Q4 operating profit EUR 9.6 million versus EUR 5.0 million year ago
* Q4 operating revenue EUR 123.6 mln versus EUR 112.3 million year ago
* Proposes dividend of 8 SEK/B-share, 0.8 SEK/A-share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: