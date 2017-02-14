BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
Feb 14 Eskimos SA:
* Q4 revenue 15.8 million zlotys ($3.90 million)versus 12.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 121,000 zlotys versus profit of 146,000 zlotys year ago
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie