Feb 14 Apple Inc

* Apple Inc files final pricing term sheet related to offering of 4.300% notes due 2047 - SEC filing

* Apple Inc - Offering of principal amount $1 billion 4.300% notes priced to public at 100.00% plus interest accrued from March 3, 2017

* Apple Inc - Notes offering listing application will be made to the Taipei Exchange Source text: (bit.ly/2kFYB0z) Further company coverage: