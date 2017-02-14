BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket seeks trading halt
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Iss A/S:
* Iss a/s-iss to provide FM at new Ocado HQ
* Will provide an integrated service solution to Ocado at their new Head Office address in Hatfield
* Says it includes catering and hospitality, building maintenance services, cleaning, waste, energy and environmental management and health and safety management
Source text: bit.ly/2lGmrOd
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.