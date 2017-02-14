BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 14 Profile Systems And Software SA :
* Launches Riskavert, a risk management solution for regulatory capital calculations and reporting
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)