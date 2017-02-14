BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket seeks trading halt
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Agroliga Group Plc:
* Q4 net profit 848,000 euros ($897,014.40) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 sales revenue 6.4 million euros versus 4.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.