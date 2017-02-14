UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Tirex Resources Ltd
* Tirex Resources Ltd - mining license application for rehova mining property in Albania had been approved by Ministry Of Energy and Industry
* Tirex Resources Ltd - mining license is valid for 25 years and can be extended for another 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high