BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Kuka AG:
* Gives notice that following his court appointment as member of the supervisory board, Yanmin Gu (Andy Gu) has assumed the office of chairman of the supervisory board of Kuka AG
* The appointments are limited until the upcoming annual general meeting on May 31, 2017
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017