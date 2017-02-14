BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket seeks trading halt
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Polska Meat SA:
* Q4 unconsolidated revenue 40.9 million zlotys ($10.05 million) versus 43.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 unconsolidated net profit 332,042 zlotys versus loss of 406,283 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 consolidated revenue 42.3 million zlotys versus 43.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 consolidated net profit 766,596 zlotys versus loss of 406,283 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0701 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.