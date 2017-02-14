BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket seeks trading halt
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Motoricus SA:
* Q3 2016/2017 revenue 28.1 million zlotys ($6.90 million) versus 20.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 2016/2017 net profit 518,611 zlotys versus 195,466 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0701 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.