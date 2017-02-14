French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
Feb 14 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines' pilot union leaders approved a no-confidence vote against CEO Doug Parker and his management team - Bloomberg Source text for Eikon: [bloom.bg/2lcIWJZ] Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane