Feb 14 Cofidur SA:

* Fy revenue 87.8 million euros ($92.80 million) versus 78.4 million euros year ago

* Result for 2016 should be relatively stable compared to previous yrs

* Economic and industrial context becomes more and more difficult, making visibility weaker than usual for the period to come