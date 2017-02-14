BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket seeks trading halt
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi As:
* Sees 2017 production volume 340,000 - 350,000 units
* Sees 2017 CAPEX (fixed assets) at between 180 million euro ($190.26 million)- 200 million euro
* Sees 2017 retail sales volume 105,000 - 115,000 units Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9461 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.