BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket seeks trading halt
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Plaisio Computers SA
* Announces issuance of a 6 million euro ($6.35 million) bond loan to refinance its bank debt
Source text: bit.ly/2lLVXaK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.