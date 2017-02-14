BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 14 Jujubee SA:
* Q4 net profit 12,040 zlotys ($2,957.21) versus loss 43,932 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0714 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)