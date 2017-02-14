BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 14 Easyvista SA:
* FY revenue 23.0 million euros ($24.29 million) versus 20.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)