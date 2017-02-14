Feb 14 Adocia SA :

* 2016 revenue of 22.4 million euros ($23.7 million), compared to 36.9 million euros in 2015

* Solid cash position of 58 million euros at December 31, 2016

* FY operating income 30.4 million euros versus 44.7 million euros year ago

* Following announcement in January of Eli Lilly's decision to terminate the agreement, the remaining non-amortized part of up-front payment, (for a total of 18.8 million euros), to be fully recognized in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)