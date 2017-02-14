BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 14 Stanusch Technologies SA:
* FY revenue 573,470 zlotys ($140,847) versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 153,602 zlotys versus profit of 149,244 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 136,823 zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0716 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)