RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
Feb 14 Jana Partners LLC
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 3.9 million shares in Bristol-Myers - SEC filing
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 3.2 million shares in Salesforce.com Inc
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in US Foods Holding Corp
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co
* Jana Partners LLC - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kudAdq) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fMRPEO)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins