Feb 15 Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd:
* "Expects franchisee profitability to break new record this
financial year, and current store payback is 3-5 years"
* Company upgrading underlying EBITDA and NPAT growth
guidance to be in region of +32.5% for FY17
* Domino's has increased SSS guidance for ANZ to be in
region of +14-16% SSS (up from +12-14%)
* FY17 SSS guidance for Europe and Japan have been confirmed
and are on track at +5-7% and 0-+2% respectively
* FY17 guidance on new store openings is between 175-195 for
group
* "We have opened 27 new stores this financial year and are
set to open an additional 35 new stores before 02 July"
