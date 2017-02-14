Feb 14 Facebook Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in facebook inc of
353,686 shares
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in herbalife
ltd
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in t mobile us inc
to 685,700 shares
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in alphabet inc by
59.1 percent to 20,200 class c shares
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in whirlpool corp by
25.7 percent to 58,700 shares
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in activision
blizzard inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in celgene corp of
3,500 shares
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in cigna corporation
to 36,902 shares from 13,000 shares
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in steel dynamics
inc to 47,369 shares from 16,996 shares
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in encana corp
* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of dec
31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept
30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lHSLju
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lHPn8k