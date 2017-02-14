Feb 14 Soros Fund Management:
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola
Co - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Dunkin'
Brands Group Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 62,100 shares
in Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 19,600 Class A
shares in Square Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 40,000 shares
in Delta Air Lines Inc
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Intel Corp
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 75,000
sponsored ADRS in Tata Motors Ltd
* Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju)
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHPn8k)