UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Molina Healthcare Inc
* Molina Healthcare - as result of Aetna ending Humana merger and plan to sell medicare advantage assets to Molina, Molina will get $75 million as termination fee Source text: (bit.ly/2knLvt2) Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high