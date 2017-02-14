UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa
* Gol announces sale and leaseback agreement for five Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft
* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - five aircraft have a total value of US$550 million
* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - under terms of agreement aircraft will be leased back for 12 years
* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - five aircraft will be delivered between June 2018 and november 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high