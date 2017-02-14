Feb 14 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa

* Gol announces sale and leaseback agreement for five Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - five aircraft have a total value of US$550 million

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - under terms of agreement aircraft will be leased back for 12 years

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - five aircraft will be delivered between June 2018 and november 2018