BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 14 Cigna Corp :
* Says notified Anthem that it has terminated agreement and plan of merger by and among co, Anthem and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem
* Says expands share repurchase authority to $3.7 billion
* Says has filed suit against Anthem in Delaware court of Chancery seeking declaratory judgments - SEC filing
* Says notified Anthem that Anthem must pay $1.85 billion reverse termination fee pursuant to terms of merger agreement
* Cigna files suit seeking declaratory judgment, termination fee and additional damages exceeding $13 billion
* Says complaint also seeks payment by Anthem of $1.85 billion reverse termination fee, and additional damages in amount exceeding $13 billion
* Says Cigna reaffirms growth plan, expands share repurchase authority to $3.7 billion
* Says additional damages claimed include amount of premium that Cigna shareholders did not realize as a result of the failed merger process
* Says "2017 growth outlook for adjusted income from operations of 12%-18% will be further aided by the company's significant capital available for deployment"
* Says it is prudent to cap amount of share repurchase to $250 million per quarter until there is more clarity with respect to litigation with Anthem
* Says Anthem violated number of provisions in merger, including its obligation to use efforts to secure regulatory approval for the transaction Source text: bit.ly/2lMS1FM Further company coverage:
