BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
Feb 15 Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:
* HY statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $4,895 million, up 6%
* HY cash NPAT of $4,907 million, up 2%
* Interim dividend of $1.99 per share has been declared
* "Will continue to manage our balance sheet, and our expenditure, conservatively"
* "Combination of geopolitical volatility and weak economic recovery in parts of world means risk of market volatility, economic shock, remains heightened" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.