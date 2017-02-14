UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 Enerjex Resources Inc
* Enerjex Resources reaches agreement to eliminate secured indebtedness and announces senior management changes; company sets annual meeting date and announces intention to convert series a preferred stock
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Purchasing investors will forgive company's approximately $17.925 million of secured indebtedness
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Louis G. Schott has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of company
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Schott's appointment follows resignation of Robert G. Watson Jr. as Chief Executive Officer
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Company would convey to purchasing investors all of Enerjex's oil and gas properties located in Colorado, Texas, and Nebraska
* Enerjex Resources Inc - Will pay to purchasing investors sum of $3.30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high