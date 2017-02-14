UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
Feb 14 Potbelly Corp
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Qtrly total revenues increased 7.6 pct to $102.4 million from $95.1 million
* Qtrly company-operated comparable store sales increased 0.1 pct
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Sees FY adjusted net income growth flat to 5 pct
* Sees full year adjusted diluted earnings per share to range from $0.45 to $0.47
* Sees 2017 flat company-operated comparable store sales growth
* For FY 2017 management currently expects 45-60 total new shop openings, including 30-40 company-operated shop openings
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $102.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
