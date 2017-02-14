Feb 15 Wesfarmers Ltd

* hy npat $ 1.577 billion versus $1.39 billion a year ago

* half-year revenue from ordinary activities $34.917 billion versus $33.46 billion

* group continues to remain generally optimistic in its outlook

* strong momentum and strong market positions provide for a positive outlook for banz, KMART and officeworks for second half of financial year.

* Coles will continue to focus on delivering a strong customer proposition to support long-term growth in earnings and returns.

* interim dividend (fully-franked) 103 cents per share

* in short term, margin pressures are expected to persist

* Target's performance in second half is expected to improve relative to prior corresponding period

* full-year result for resources business is expected to benefit from increases in coal prices experienced during first half

* downward pressure on shelf margin in food is expected to continue in second half of financial year

* earnings contribution of coles financial services is expected to decline in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: