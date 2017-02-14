Feb 14 WEC Energy Group Inc

* WEC Energy Group Inc- Earnings in 2017 are expected to be in a range of $3.06 to $3.12 per share - SEC Filing

* WEC Energy Group Inc- for 2017, targeting earnings per share growth of 5-7 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lenbJF] Further company coverage: