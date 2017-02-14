BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
Feb 15 Sonic Healthcare Ltd :
* HY statutory net profit $196.727 million versus $187.9 million a year ago
* Half-Year revenue from ordinary activities $2.48 billion versus $2.45 billion
* On track after seven months of trading to achieve full year guidance provided in august 2016.
* Interim dividend 31 cents per share
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485