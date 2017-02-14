BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 15 Rubik Financial Ltd
* Announcement of acquisition proposal
* Temenos Group Ag and Rubik Financial Limited have entered into a binding scheme implementation deed
* Temenos will acquire 100% of Rubik shares via a scheme of arrangement
* Rubik shareholders to receive $0.1667 cash per share if scheme becomes effective
* Rubik directors unanimously recommend Rubik shareholders vote in favour of scheme in absence of a superior proposal
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)