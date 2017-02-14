Feb 15 Rubik Financial Ltd

* Announcement of acquisition proposal

* Temenos Group Ag and Rubik Financial Limited have entered into a binding scheme implementation deed

* Temenos will acquire 100% of Rubik shares via a scheme of arrangement

* Rubik shareholders to receive $0.1667 cash per share if scheme becomes effective

* Rubik directors unanimously recommend Rubik shareholders vote in favour of scheme in absence of a superior proposal