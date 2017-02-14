Feb 14 Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck announces epoch study of verubecestat for the treatment of people with mild to moderate alzheimer's disease to stop for lack of efficacy

* Merck & Co Inc - apecs study in people with prodromal alzheimer's disease to continue

* Merck & Co Inc - results from protocol 019 are expected in February 2019.

* Merck & Co Inc - Merck is stopping epoch study following recommendation of external data monitoring committee

* Merck & Co Inc says edmc noted that safety signals observed in study "are not sufficient to warrant stopping study 017"

* Merck - external data monitoring committee determined that there was "virtually no chance" of finding positive clinical effect in epoch study

* Merck & Co Inc says edmc recommended that protocol 019, also known as apecs, continue unchanged

* Merck & Co Inc - while co is "disappointed" that a benefit was not observed in epoch study, co's work continues with apecs