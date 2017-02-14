Feb 15 Halliburton Co :

* Halliburton to redeem senior notes due 2018 and 2019

* Halliburton Co - will redeem entire outstanding principal amount of its 5.90 pct senior notes due september 2018

* Halliburton Co - aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding is $1.4 billion

* Halliburton Co - redemption date for notes is March 15, 2017

* Halliburton Co - will also redeem entire outstanding principal amount of its 6.15 pct senior notes due september 2019