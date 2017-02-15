Morning News Call - India, May 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05302017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Mahindra & Mahindra earnings meet in Mumbai. 5:00