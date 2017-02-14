BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
* SoftBank nears deal to buy Fortress Investment Group for more than $3 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2kHIyzx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.