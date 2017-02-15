Feb 15 Specialty Fashion Group Ltd :

* Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for half year expected to be approximately $30 million

* EBITDA for half year ended 31 december 2016 represents an increase of approximately 11%

* Increase in underlying ebitda achieved despite difficult trading conditions across specialty retail sector in australia during hy