Italy - Factors to watch on May 30
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 15 Specialty Fashion Group Ltd :
* Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for half year expected to be approximately $30 million
* EBITDA for half year ended 31 december 2016 represents an increase of approximately 11%
* Increase in underlying ebitda achieved despite difficult trading conditions across specialty retail sector in australia during hy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25