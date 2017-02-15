UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 Sun Communities Inc
* Reg-Sun communities, inc. (SUI) announces distribution increase
* Approved setting 2017 annual distribution rate at $2.68 per common share
* New distribution is an increase of $0.08 over current $2.60 per common share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.