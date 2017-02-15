Feb 15 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys therapeutics - providing for use of cannabidiol oral
solution for compassionate use studies in patients completing
long-term safety study
* Insys therapeutics says use of cannabidiol oral solution
at doses up to 40 mg/kg/day for compassionate use studies in
refractory pediatric epilepsy patients
* Insys therapeutics inc - cannabidiol oral solution for
compassionate use studies is being provided at no cost to
patients or investigators
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: