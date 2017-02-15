BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Iridium Communications Inc :
* Iridium announces target date for second launch of iridium next
* Has received a targeted launch date of mid-june for second mission of ten iridium next satellites
* Originally anticipated for mid-April of 2017, date has shifted due to a backlog in SpaceX's launch manifest
* Second launch will deliver another ten iridium next satellites to low-earth-orbit (LEO) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
* SpaceX is targeting six subsequent iridium next launches approximately every two months thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement