To Improve Roe, Aig

* Target for core normalized roe of 9.5% is driven by the lost investment income related to adverse development cover - call

* Aig expects to free up about $2b in capital over time - conf call

* Taking steps to improve roe in 2017 - call

* Will continue to be more rigorous about risk selection into jan 1 renewal season - call

* Ongoing risk selection through jan 1 renewal season is particularly important in europe - conf call

* Will continue shift to "highly engineered large limit middle market risks" while curbing exposures in "commoditized excess and surplus lines" - conf call

* Anticipates writing about $2.5 billion of net written premium in commercial casualty - conf call