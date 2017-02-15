Feb 15 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - Appointment of John Lynch,
Jr. as president, CEO of the company and as a member of the
company's board of directors
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - Gordon Crovitz is expected to
continue to serve as interim president and chief executive
officer till Lynch's appointment
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - Crovitz is expected to
continue to serve on board, rejoin the board's nominating,
ethics and governance committee
