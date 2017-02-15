Feb 15 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* South Africa's Competition Commission - competition
commission prosecutes banks (currency traders) for collusion
* South Africa's Competition Commission - referred a
collusion case to tribunal for prosecution against bank of
america merrill lynch international limited, bnp paribas, jp
morgan chase & co
* South Africa's Competition Commission - collusion case
includes jp morgan chase bank n.a, investec ltd, standard new
york securities inc., hsbc bank plc, standard chartered bank,
credit suisse group; standard bank of south africa ltd
* South Africa's Competition Commission - also includes
australia and new zealand banking group limited, nomura
international plc., macquarie bank limited, absa bank limited
(absa), barclays capital inc, barclays bank plc
* s. Africa's competition commission- has been investigating
a case of price fixing and market allocation in trading of
foreign currency pairs involving rand since april 2015
* South Africa's Competition Commission - has now referred
case to tribunal for prosecution
* South Africa's Competition Commission - found that from at
least 2007, respondents had a general agreement to collude on
prices for bids, offers and bid-offer spreads for spot trades in
relation to currency trading involving us dollar / rand currency
pair
* South Africa's Competition Commission - found that
respondents manipulated price of bids and offers through
agreements to refrain from trading and creating fictitious bids
and offers at particular times
* South Africa's Competition Commission - commission is
seeking an order from tribunal declaring that respondents have
contravene competition act
* South Africa's Competition Commission - is seeking an
order declaring that banks are liable for payment of an
administrative penalty equal to 10% of their annual turnover.
