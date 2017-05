Feb 15 Aviation Capital Group:

* AVIATION CAPITAL GROUP -ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS PLACED SIX NEW AIRBUS A321NEO AIRCRAFT ON LONG-TERM LEASES WITH VIETNAM AIRLINES

* AVIATION CAPITAL GROUP-AIRCRAFT ARE FROM ACG'S FIRM ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS AND ARE SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018 AND 2019.